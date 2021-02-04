One way SD-WAN can save business leaders' time

The rise of remote working in 2020 has made the case for fast, flexible, secure and streamlined networking clearer than ever.

Case in point: businesses can’t afford to have remote employees, including business leaders, spending time dealing with network-related technical tasks.

Watch this video to see Cornelius Mare, Director Security Solutions at Fortinet, explain one way that modern, secure networking can help:

In the video, Mare talks about using Fortinet’s SD-WAN and SD-Branch solutions to free up business leaders from the need to configure firewalls and VPN devices when working remotely.

This is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the benefits modern networking can provide organisations.

