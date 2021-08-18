More than a decade of transformation helped WW innovate rapidly with new digital services
By Velvet-Belle Templeman on Aug 18, 2021 5:00AM
Global wellness brand WW was 15 years into transitioning into a wellness technology company when COVID hit, leaving it well placed to manage the disruption and build new digital services.
Nicole McInnes, WW’s ANZ Director of Marketing and Commercial, spoke to iTnews Digital Nation about how the company’s long term transformation project put the company in good stead to respond to the pandemic.