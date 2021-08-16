MIT researcher's warning for Australian business leaders
By Velvet Belle Templeman on Aug 16, 2021 5:00AM
Business leaders with mature digital transformation programs were able to propel themselves forward when the pandemic hit, accelerating innovation, according to one of the co-authors of an MIT CISR study into future ready workforces.
But that same study held a warning for Australian business leaders. Their organisations were seriously over represented among the laggards, and almost completely missing in action amongst the leaders.