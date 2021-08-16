Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

MIT researcher's warning for Australian business leaders

By on
MIT researcher's warning for Australian business leaders

Business leaders with mature digital transformation programs were able to propel themselves forward when the pandemic hit, accelerating innovation, according to one of the co-authors of an MIT CISR study into future ready workforces. 

But that same study held a warning for Australian business leaders. Their organisations were seriously over represented among the laggards, and almost completely missing in action amongst the leaders. 

To access Digital Nation premium content, please using your iTnews account, or register your details below to access all content in full.

My Details

First Name *
Last Name *
Email *
Phone *
Company Name *
Job Title *

My Login


I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive iTnews newsletters and receive special offers on behalf of iTnews, nextmedia and its valued partners.

More from iTnews Digital Nation

Focus on rapid learning to build a future-ready workforce, says MIT CISR

Focus on rapid learning to build a future-ready workforce, says MIT CISR

 By Andrew Birmingham
How Covid highlighted the importance of digital fitness in the public sector

How Covid highlighted the importance of digital fitness in the public sector

 By Brad Howarth
How learning to say no improved the perception of IT at Cochlear

How learning to say no improved the perception of IT at Cochlear

 By Velvet Belle Templeman
Digital fitness helps Kmart Australia, PAS Group through the pandemic

Digital fitness helps Kmart Australia, PAS Group through the pandemic

 By Brad Howarth

proudly sponsored by

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?