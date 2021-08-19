Mirvac's incubator Hatch facilitates innovation across the group

Property giant Mirvac’s innovation group Hatch has been at the heart of its customer-centric approach since 2014. Describing the group as a “corporate innovation incubator”, Mirvac’s Chief Digital Officer William Payne spoke to iTnews Digital Nation about how Hatch has driven business-led innovation.

“[Hatch is] ultimately a team of people who are able to bring innovation thinking, design thinking, lean optimisation strategies, and so on, into business problems across our organisation. And even working directly with our customers and for industry problems,” says Payne.