MarTech drives digital transformation at Lendlease
By Staff Writer on Aug 17, 2021 5:00AM
While the property industry may have been one of the last industries to embark on a digital transformation journey, Lendlease has built new commercial capabilities for its clients with the creation of Lendlease Digital.
Michelle Zamora, Head of Marketing for Lendlease Digital, says that the organisation’s role is to use digital technologies to deliver better outcomes for customers as well as for the communities they serve.