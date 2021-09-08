Lendlease Digital CEO reveals how Google Cloud will accelerate and improve services
By Velvet-Belle Templeman , Andrew Birmingham on Sep 8, 2021 9:00AM
Property giant Lendlease announced this week a partnership with Google Cloud, which will lead to the business exiting its eight data centres and migrating to 100 percent cloud.
In an interview this week with iTnews Digital Nation, Bill Ruh, CEO of Lendlease Digital, said the partnership reflects a digital transformation aimed at modernising the construction and operation of its global building sites.