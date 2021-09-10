Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

Innovation accelerated, but be mindful of what we lost: Macquarie Group CEO

By on
Innovation accelerated, but be mindful of what we lost: Macquarie Group CEO

While much of the discussion around digital acceleration and new ways of working focuses on new innovations, it is also important to recognise what has been lost as businesses prepare for the economy to open.

That’s the view of Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake, who far from arguing that the business world should snap back to its pre-COVID processes, instead told delegates at this week's Autonomous21 conference run by Lendlease, “Flexibility, I think will be here to stay and people will be much more empowered in terms of how they deliver.”

To access Digital Nation premium content, please using your iTnews account, or register your details below to access all content in full.

My Details

First Name *
Last Name *
Email *
Phone *
Company Name *
Job Title *

My Login


I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive iTnews newsletters and receive special offers on behalf of iTnews, nextmedia and its valued partners.

More from iTnews Digital Nation

Lendlease&#160;Digital CEO reveals how Google Cloud will accelerate and improve services

Lendlease Digital CEO reveals how Google Cloud will accelerate and improve services

 By Velvet-Belle Templeman, Andrew Birmingham
MarTech drives digital transformation at Lendlease

MarTech drives digital transformation at Lendlease

 By Andrew Birmingham, Velvet-Belle Templeman
Rethinking security and access for hybrid work

Rethinking security and access for hybrid work

 By Staff Writer
Communication critical to CSV digital transformation, says PwC

Communication critical to CSV digital transformation, says PwC

 By Tom Duvall

proudly sponsored by

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?