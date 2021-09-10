Innovation accelerated, but be mindful of what we lost: Macquarie Group CEO

While much of the discussion around digital acceleration and new ways of working focuses on new innovations, it is also important to recognise what has been lost as businesses prepare for the economy to open.

That’s the view of Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake, who far from arguing that the business world should snap back to its pre-COVID processes, instead told delegates at this week's Autonomous21 conference run by Lendlease, “Flexibility, I think will be here to stay and people will be much more empowered in terms of how they deliver.”