Identifying red flags for boards unprepared for a cyber breach

While technology has a role to play in protecting against, and in the resolution of a cyber crime, the resilience of the executive team is even more critical, says the co-author of a book on boards and cyber security.

Claire Pales, who along with Anna Leibel co-authored The Secure Board, spoke to iTnews Digital Nation about what she believes is the biggest misconception among boards; that technology provides sufficient protection in the face of a cyber security attack.