Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

HR becomes an enterprise leader through digitisation, The Salvation Army

By on
HR becomes an enterprise leader through digitisation, The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army experienced four years’ worth of technology transformation in just months during the early days of the COVID lockdown, and this came on top of a major consolidation of more than two dozen different HR systems.

The result is a digitised HR capability created by deploying the Workday human capital management system – a process that transformed the relationship between HR and the leadership team, according to the organisation’s chief Human Resources Officer, Penny Lovett.

To access Digital Nation premium content, please using your iTnews account, or register your details below to access all content in full.

My Details

First Name *
Last Name *
Email *
Phone *
Company Name *
Job Title *

My Login


I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive iTnews newsletters and receive special offers on behalf of iTnews, nextmedia and its valued partners.

More from iTnews Digital Nation

ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

 By Kate Weber
Digital Nation: Decision-making culture will separate leaders from laggards

Digital Nation: Decision-making culture will separate leaders from laggards

 By Andrew Birmingham
Coles finalises 'wall-to-wall' HR transformation

Coles finalises 'wall-to-wall' HR transformation

 By Kate Weber
The NRMA embarks on a customer experience transformation

The NRMA embarks on a customer experience transformation

 By Kate Weber

proudly sponsored by

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?