HR becomes an enterprise leader through digitisation, The Salvation Army
By Staff Writer on Aug 17, 2021 5:00AM
The Salvation Army experienced four years’ worth of technology transformation in just months during the early days of the COVID lockdown, and this came on top of a major consolidation of more than two dozen different HR systems.
The result is a digitised HR capability created by deploying the Workday human capital management system – a process that transformed the relationship between HR and the leadership team, according to the organisation’s chief Human Resources Officer, Penny Lovett.