Fragmented value chains left property sector lagging in digital: Lendlease chairman

By on
Fragmentation in the property construction value chain and the bespoke nature of much of the work kept the industry resistant to the kinds of digital transformation seen in sectors such as financial services, transport or entertainment, according to Lendlease Corporation chairman Michael Ullmer.

He was speaking during a panel discussion at the construction and property giant's Autonomous21 conference yesterday. 

