Focus on rapid learning to build a future-ready workforce, says MIT CISR
By Andrew Birmingham on Aug 16, 2021 5:00AM
Australian businesses are global laggards in the race to equip for the digital future of business. To catch up, they will need to invest in skills and technology – and especially in a culture of rapid learning.
That’s the view of MIT Sloan research scientist Kristine Dery, the keynote speaker of this year’s iTnews Digital Nation series, which looks at the digital fitness of Australian organisations.