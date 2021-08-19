Cyber security too low on some boards' risk register

Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

By on
While cyber security may be on the risk register of every board, Cheryl Hayman, non executive director of several listed businesses, cautions that many boards consider it too low or unlikely a risk.

The mentality of directors that “someone else will look after it”, presents a gap in boards’ understanding of the prevalence of the cyber security threat, not just in the technology space, but across the entire organisation.

