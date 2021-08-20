Business loses billions to digital ad fraud each year. Here's how IT can help

Digital ad fraud costs businesses billions annually. Indeed, every day tens of millions of micro-crimes are committed, and those crimes are aided and abetted by legitimate companies, many of them publically traded, with directors and executives who, at least under Australian law, could be considered willfully blind.

Imagine, for instance, if as much as 20 per cent of the money you spend on technology, solving the organisation's problems, was diverted by fraud to criminals or criminal syndicates. Picture yourself explaining that to your CEO.