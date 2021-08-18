Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

AI and automation will help drive accelerating digital transformation

By on

The last two years have seen a huge acceleration in the digitalisation of business. After an initial focus on survival, companies are now putting their efforts into adapting and thriving.

That requires a new way of thinking, according to Micro Focus business consultant Matthew Bertram, who says technology leaders need to shift their focus from redundancy to resilience.

Bertram says technologies such as automation and AI will play a critical role in future, especially in areas such as DevOps.

“Redundancy is important, and it helps us survive when incidents or problems occur. But the cool thing with redundancy is that our business environment remains the same and the goal is to simply get back up and running as quickly as possible,” he says.

The experiences of the last 18 months, however, have often involved huge changes in the environment and ways of working.

“So to me, resilience is about how do we adapt and thrive when everything has changed. It's not just about survival and keeping the business running, but it's about changing the way we're working. And then building upon that.”

AI and automation

While many companies have now adapted to new ways of working, they now have an opportunity is to grow the businesses in a way that reflects changed customer or consumer behaviour.

Automation and artificial intelligence will be critical to bringing new services to market, he says, “... whether that is new ways of engaging with customers or citizens, maybe brand new things that we can offer as a business.”

According to Bertram, “Digital transformation has the opportunity to keep accelerating. And companies that do accelerate and bring new services and offerings to market are going to do well.

“They are the ones who have worked out how to operate and do that nimbly and in the changing ways of working.”

Like what you have read? For more premium content, including articles, interviews, video and audio, please register your details to access all Digital Nation content.

My Details

First Name *
Last Name *
Email *
Phone *
Company Name *
Job Title *

My Login


I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive iTnews newsletters and receive special offers on behalf of iTnews, nextmedia and its valued partners.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai automation devops digital nation matthew bertram micro focus microfocus partner content q&a

More from iTnews Digital Nation

How to think about business resiliency and technology

How to think about business resiliency and technology

 By Staff Writer
IAG wraps new structure around its automation drive

IAG wraps new structure around its automation drive

 By Ry Crozier
ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

 By Kate Weber
Suncorp to invest $50m in insurance claim processing upgrade

Suncorp to invest $50m in insurance claim processing upgrade

 By Kate Weber

proudly sponsored by

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?