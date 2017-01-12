You can now book a Service NSW appointment online

NSW residents can now go online to book an appointment at their local Service NSW centre, thanks to a new capability announced today by the state government’s customer service agency.

Service NSW wants to make sure customers looking to carry out one of the more complex face-to-face transactions it offers - such as getting a contractor's licence, a document translation or vessel registration - can confirm a time slot over the web rather than get stuck waiting in line at a shop front.

Previously NSW residents needed to go into a service centre to make a booking - and then return to carry out the appointment itself.

The online booking system will also stop lengthy appointments from creating delays for other customers, by giving Service NSW prior warning that they’re coming.

“These transactions can take longer than 20 minutes and can impact wait times for other customers,” said Service NSW’s customer service chief Jody Grima.

Service NSW says it will monitor booking data to keep tabs on volumes and wait times in its shop fronts.

The booking tool has been one of the top demands of Service NSW customers lodging their ideas through the agency’s feedback tool.

Grima said to date the agency have implemented more than 1000 service improvement ideas that have come through from feedback from customers and employees.

Transactions that can be booked under the current iteration of the system include: