Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Vodafone to build infosec centre with DiData and FireEye

By on
Vodafone to build infosec centre with DiData and FireEye

Inks five-year deal.

Vodafone has partnered with Dimension Data and FireEye to set up its new cyber defence and response centre.

The two companies beat out six other unnamed vendors to set up Vodafone's CDRC, which will assist Vodafone's enterprise division and customers by providing round-the-clock event monitoring, threat protection, and security intelligence.

Among the services the CDRC will provide is ethical hacking, which Vodafone defined as 'systematically attempting to penetrate existing systems to exploit vulnerabilities'.

Other CDRC services include actively hunting for threats before attacks occur. The centre intends to work with the federal Australian Cyber Security Centre to protect national security and the country's economic prosperity, according to Vodafone chief technology officer Kevin Millroy.

Dimension Data has been signed up to the CDRC for three years, with an option to renew for a further two years. FireEye is on board for the full five years, Vdofaone said.

The value of the contracts was not disclosed.

Vodafone said the centre would "leverage Vodafone's existing security investments, and will be powered by Dimension Data and FireEye's global network of advanced security operations centres".

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber didata dimension data fireeye security vodafone hutchison australia

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Photos: The tech that used to run the Commonwealth Bank

Photos: The tech that used to run the Commonwealth Bank
HPE storage crash killed ATO online services

HPE storage crash killed ATO online services
NBN Co will no longer tell you what type of fixed connection you're getting

NBN Co will no longer tell you what type of fixed connection you're getting
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?