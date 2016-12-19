Vodafone to build infosec centre with DiData and FireEye

Vodafone has partnered with Dimension Data and FireEye to set up its new cyber defence and response centre.

The two companies beat out six other unnamed vendors to set up Vodafone's CDRC, which will assist Vodafone's enterprise division and customers by providing round-the-clock event monitoring, threat protection, and security intelligence.

Among the services the CDRC will provide is ethical hacking, which Vodafone defined as 'systematically attempting to penetrate existing systems to exploit vulnerabilities'.

Other CDRC services include actively hunting for threats before attacks occur. The centre intends to work with the federal Australian Cyber Security Centre to protect national security and the country's economic prosperity, according to Vodafone chief technology officer Kevin Millroy.

Dimension Data has been signed up to the CDRC for three years, with an option to renew for a further two years. FireEye is on board for the full five years, Vdofaone said.

The value of the contracts was not disclosed.

Vodafone said the centre would "leverage Vodafone's existing security investments, and will be powered by Dimension Data and FireEye's global network of advanced security operations centres".