Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Victoria's gas utilities plot $180m in IT spend

By on
Victoria's gas utilities plot $180m in IT spend

Five-year plans laid out.

Victoria’s gas utilities have laid out their major IT projects for the next five years as they seek regulatory approval for a combined $180 million in planned capital expenditure.

Filings to the Australian Energy Regulator reveal Australian Gas Networks (AGN) is asking for approval for $63.5 million worth of ICT capex, while AusNet plans $60.27 million, Multinet Gas $48.8 million and APA Group $7.2 million in ICT spend between 2018 and 2022.

AGN’s ICT projects mirror those it is already pursuing in South Australia. They include application and infrastructure renewals, mobility, business intelligence and “digital” channel enhancements to improve customer service.

AusNet has two broad focuses for its planned ICT investments: to consolidate systems into an existing enterprise asset management (EAM) system, and to create “a single source of truth and end-to-end process view”.

It is also budgeting for “prudent lifecycle refreshes” across most types of IT equipment, as well as for automation of systems that manage its network assets.

Multinet is coming off a heavy period of IT system investment following “several years of underinvestment” it says.

Its spending for much of 2018-2022 will “focus on maintaining [its] systems at industry standard”, although it has also earmarked 2022 for a major core SAP upgrade.

“SAP has stated that it will withdraw support for the current version of the current systems in 2025,” Multinet noted.

“Commencing the project in 2022 is prudent given the complexity of the upgrade. By that time, the systems will have been in operation for almost ten years.”

APA Group’s planned $7.2 million spend will mostly go toward infrastructure and application renewals, though it plans to also create a business intelligence dashboard for its transmission systems data, which will replace the current “Excel-based dashboard”.

The spending proposals of the four will now be subject to a consultation process, including a presentation by all four in Melbourne on February 1.

The proposals, known as “access arrangements”, are periodically sought by the AER to enforce economic regulation of the cost of energy to Australians.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
gas ict operators pipeline spending strategy utilitiesit victoria

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Sydney buses to trial sponsored wi-fi

Sydney buses to trial sponsored wi-fi
Telstra to tailor customer 'offers' with big data

Telstra to tailor customer 'offers' with big data
Melbourne CBD to track congestion with sensors

Melbourne CBD to track congestion with sensors
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?