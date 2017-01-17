Victoria to get its first chief data officer

Victoria's government is getting closer to standing up an internal team of data specialists dedicated to learning more about the state's operations and its policy pain points through the use of its vast stores of information.

The Department of Premier and Cabinet has opened applications for a role as the state government’s first-ever chief data officer, leading a yet-to-be-established dedicated data analytics team within the policy portfolio.

The chosen executive will be charged with shaping the establishment of of a Victorian “Centre for Data Insights”.

“The centre will help deliver new insights for the premier, ministers and other stakeholders on key priority issues – through conducting data analytics, linkage and integration services,” according to a Victorian government job listing.

“It will help transform the way the Victorian government uses data to inform policy making and service design on issues that cut across portfolios and are of whole-of-government significance.”

More and more governments are standing up specialist teams to squeeze policy insights out of operational information living within government databases.

NSW led the pack in Australia with its Data Analytics Centre, which currently employs about 25 dedicated personnel.

It was modelled on New York City’s Mayor's Office of Data Analytics (MODA).

Victoria is offering a salary between $202,489 and $324,100 to interested executives with “extensive experience” in data management.

“The ideal candidate will have executive level experience in major data transformation projects and implementation, as well as experience providing advice at the highest levels of government."

The state first flagged its intention to form the centre in its May IT strategy. It has not given any indication when the new agency is expected to begin operations.

It began hiring its first advisors and technical staff late last year.

Applications close on 29 January.