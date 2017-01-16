Vic state property developer to sell off controversial FTTH network

The Victorian government's property development agency is seeking to sell off its controversial fibre-to-the-home network after deciding it no longer wants to manage telco networks

The FTTH network was established under Places Victoria's predecessor, VicUrban, to provide high-speed broadband to the agency's housing developments in Melbourne.

It currently covers 3460 lots across six estates, 653 of which are yet to have houses completed and connected to the network. The network has over 2500 active services connected.

The optical fibre network includes seven exchanges, which the agency says have spare capacity and power backup to facilitate future expansion.

Places Victoria operates the network as a wholesale carrier to three retail ISPs who offer internet, telephone, and, in some cases, television services.

The agency expects to complete the sale by mid this year, just after its transition into the new Development Victoria.

In a statement the agency said the operation of a telecommunications network "does not align" with its new property and project development mandate.