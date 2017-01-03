Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Telstra to tailor customer 'offers' with big data

By on
Telstra to tailor customer 'offers' with big data

Builds new ‘customer value creation’ team.

Telstra will begin the New Year with a doubling down on its efforts to retain customers, revealing plans to plumb its big data reserves to find ways to better tailor product and price “offers”.

The telco is to establish a ‘customer value creation’ team of analysts that will sit in Melbourne and use existing data assets to come up with new products and offers that reach customers “in the right way, at the right time and through the right channels”.

The right time – at least initially – appears to be if existing customers present to service channels as unhappy, or if the customer has already churned away to a rival service provider.

Several analysts will focus their efforts around “specific customer episodes, such as retention, moves, saves and win backs”.

That is expected to including “distilling compelling customer insights related to [those] episodes and recommending the course of action to be taken.”

It was unclear how granular this action would be – whether down to an individual customer level, or to a group of customers that presented to Telstra’s service channels with similar issues.

Clarification was being sought from a Telstra spokesperson at the time of publication.

In addition to addressing reactive issues, it appears that part of the new team will focus on identifying “current and future customer value”, suggesting also a predictive focus on keeping existing customers happy.

The telco said work in this area would target “specific customer micro-segments” and “focus on enhancing customer lifetime value”.

Telstra said it wanted to “challenge the norm of how companies engage existing customers and … drive innovative solutions across [its] channels”.

The team generally will target Telstra’s consumer and small business segments and work with a range of existing Telstra teams to see its actions implemented.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
analysts big data offers pricing product retention telco/isp telstra

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Former Toll CIO lands at Essential Energy

Former Toll CIO lands at Essential Energy
Photos: The tech that used to run the Commonwealth Bank

Photos: The tech that used to run the Commonwealth Bank
Telcos take ACCAN to task

Telcos take ACCAN to task
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?