TAFE Queensland hunts for new CIO

TAFE Queensland is looking to appoint a new chief information officer after its IT boss Dean Sedgman gave notice of his retirement.

Sedgman, an IT veteran of 30 years’ experience, was appointed to the role in July 2014. He is credited with implementing a range of initiatives including HR systems, GST compliance, the ICT for learning strategy, the smart classrooms strategy, and the department's ICT policy framework.

His responsibilities at TAFE Queensland included ICT contract management, procurement and operational services.

“[Sedgman] has made an invaluable contribution to TAFE Queensland’s change agenda, successfully leading a significant and complex program of work,” TAFE Queensland chief executive Jodi Schmidt told iTnews.

The outgoing CIO will remain with the agency during the selection process for his replacement and to assist with the transition.

“We are currently advertising to fill the CIO role to ensure that there is time for a rigorous selection process to find the right person with the skills to continue using technology to support and bring about organisational and cultural change within the organisation,” Schmidt said.

The remit of the incoming tech boss will include directing all IT-related financial, human and technical resources at the organisation, with a focus on improving “customer experience, reduce operational costs and directly support[ing] opportunities to increase revenue".

The vocational training body has more than 5000 staff spread across its 50 campuses, with an annual turnover of $650 million.

The organisation has been struggling with several technology headaches over the past year.

Last May it canned the problem-plagued rollout of the Tribal student management system. A similar program at TAFE NSW was cancelled one month later after running several years behind schedule and roughly $95 million over budget.

In November it was revealed attackers stole personal information from users by compromising enquiry and feedback forms on the agency’s website.