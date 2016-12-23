Sydney IT CEO faces fraud charges

The CEO of IT managed services company CMS IT has faced court in Sydney for allegedly fraudulent transactions amounting to more than $220,000.

NSW Police charged Angelo Millena late last month with ten counts of fraud, allegedly conducted with the former boss of the National Union of Workers NSW, Derrick Belan. At the time they did not name Millena as the man they had arrested.

Millena faced court yesterday in Sydney, and his case was adjourned until January.

Police allege Millena supplied IT sevices to the state union branch and engaged in transactions that it later identified as being fraudulent.

Along with the ten counts of fraud, police also charged Millena with participating in a criminal group, and receiving material benefits from that group.

Sydney-based CMS IT's client list spans large not-for-profits as well as medium-sized businesses. The company came tenth in the 2011 CRN Fast50 ,and 36th in 2012.

Belan, along with union bookkeeper Danielle O'Brien, were found in the 2015 Heydon royal commission report to have used union credit cards to pay for personal items.

They were also arrested by police just before Millena for an alleged $870,000 in 170 fraud-related offences.

The union has been contacted for comment.

Just last week the former head of IT delivery services for the Commonwealth Bank, Keith Hunter, was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail for accepting kickbacks from IT company ServiceMesh to award it a lucrative deal with the bank.