Sydney Airport gives real-time flight info over Twitter

Twitter-using passengers flying to or from Sydney Airport are now able to get real-time information on their flight directly through the social media platform.

Sydney Aiport said it is using the BizTweet platform by Irish software vendor TIC to offer its passengers the latest information on their flight, gate, and departure or arrival time to their mobile device.

Passengers can tweet their flight number to @flySYD to access the above information.

The service is available for both international and domestic flights, and in 41 different languages.

Sydney Airport processes 42 million passengers and more than 300,000 flights each year.

The company highlighted a newfound focus on technology two years ago with the creation of a new lead role for technology, filled by Stuart Rattray.

The role was introduced “in recognition of the increasing importance of technology to Sydney Airport’s business and driving an improved customer experience”, the company said at the time.

In recent years it has worked to automate the customer experience through self-service check-in and automated bag drops, smartgates, free wi-fi, beacons, dynamic wayfinding e-directories, and mobile apps.