Southern Cross Uni promotes project manager to IT boss

By on
Gina White.

Previous tech chief leaves after one year.

Southern Cross University has promoted Gina White as its new director of technology services, less than a year after Colin Webster was appointed to the role.

A university spokesperson confirmed Webster's departure but refused to comment further.

He was hired as SCU's technology chief from RMIT earlier this year as a replacement for former IT boss Matthew Smith, who left to take up a role as a CIO with the Victorian parliament.

Webster had left RMIT in September 2015 following a restructure of the university’s IT leadership.

His new replacement at SCU, Gina White, joined the university in early 2015 to oversee the Huawei Implementation Project, which included a network upgrade, phone system replacement, and CCTV system and camera overhaul across the university’s four campuses.

A spokesperson for the university said White’s focus in the new role will be “to transform technology services into a customer focussed team".

Before joining the university, White worked for Origin Energy as its IT strategic sourcing, contract and category manager, and has also held numerous roles across the not-for-profit, university, telecommunications and business sectors.

cio colin webster gina white scu southern cross university strategy

