NBN Co will no longer tell you what type of fixed connection you're getting

NBN Co has abandoned the three-year construction plan it pledged to update every quarter in favour of an address checker web function which removes mention of the type of fixed-line technology end users will receive.

The network builder says the revised "check your address" function has been updated to include data for around 75 percent of homes and businesses that are either already serviced by the NBN, or have a scheduled ready for service date.

Data will be updated in the system on a monthly and quarterly basis.

Telstra HFC data is not yet fully available in the function and will be made available throughout 2017; at the moment the dataset only includes information on Telstra HFC premises scheduled for build next year.

The updated web function replaces a document that outlined NBN Co's rollout plan for the next three years.

While this three-year plan was meant to be published every quarter, it hasn't been updated since last October.

The document provided specific suburbs detail on their designated access technology - whether fibre-to-the-node, fibre-to-the-premise, HFC, fixed wireless, or satellite.

However, NBN Co has quietly removed this level of detail from its address checker, meaning those that fall within the fixed-line footprint - which encompasses FTTN, FTTB, and HFC - will no longer be able to find out which specific technology they will receive.

The function categorises the NBN access technologies into broad fixed-line, satellite, and fixed wireless.

“The final choice of technology for a particular end-user premise depends on a range of factors which may not be fully determined until our NBN workforce is in the local area," an NBN Co spokesperson said.

“Because NBN wants to deliver end-users the most accurate possible information we do not want to give indications on which access technology they will be served with until it is finally verified.”