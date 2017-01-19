Insiders promoted to top cyber research roles at Defence

Defence’s science and technology wing has promoted two seasoned researchers to senior roles governing its efforts to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to cyber warfare.

Dr Richard Davis - who boasts a PhD in “human computer interaction” - will become Defence Science and Technology’s new national security-focused CTO, set to take the reins of a “major” new cyber research program.

The R&D organisation is pushing to improve its engagement with expert partners outside of Defence, and Davis will share his knowledge and advice with the rest of the national security and intelligence community in Australia as the group works to develop new tools and capabilities.

DST has clearly been impressed with his stint as acting chief of its joint operations and analysis group, where he oversaw Defence’s experiments with cognitive science and artificial intelligence, amongst other things.

The former consultant has been with Defence’s science wing since 1991.

He will be joined by Dr Michael Davies, who will become chief of DST’s science and technology program, leading the program office and setting the direction and priorities for the division’s scientists and analysts.

Davies was previously the research leader for DST’s cyber assurance team, where he has been working on new methods to shore up the electronic defences of Australia’s military.

DST continues to search for a new electronic warfare boss, who will answer directly into chief defence scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky.

The agency is one of Australia’s largest employers of scientists, technicians and engineers, with over 2300 specialists on its books.

It is the innovation brains trust for the Department of Defence, delivering independent advice on new technologies and developing innovations internally.