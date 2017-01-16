Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

AusCERT chief quits to join Telstra security

By on
AusCERT chief quits to join Telstra security
Thomas King

Open source on the horizon.

The general manager of Australia's computer emergency response team (AusCERT) Thomas King has has left the organisation after two-and-a-half years to lead Telstra's managed security services business.

King was promoted as the joint head of AusCERT and ITS for Queensland University in mid-2014 after his predecessor Graham Ingram's 12 years of service.

His tenure at AusCERT included work on Australia's largest data breach to date, the leak of 550,000 blood donor records online from the Red Cross Blood Service.

He farewelled AusCERT in December to join Telstra last week as its general manager of managed security services, looking after product development and lifecycle.

It is understood Telstra is working towards an open source future for managed security services, run by global director of security practice Neil Campbell.

King declined to comment.

Telstra's managed security business offers products spanning managed firewalls, security operations centres, DDoS protection, content filtering, and gateways, among others.

Replacing King at AusCERT and UQ is David Stockdale, who will take over King's IT responsibilities for the university as well as his security remit with the computer emergency response team. 

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
auscert security telstra thomas king

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Telstra warns container ships off its subsea patch

Telstra warns container ships off its subsea patch
Vic state property developer to sell off controversial FTTH network

Vic state property developer to sell off controversial FTTH network
Australia will no longer get a single government website

Australia will no longer get a single government website
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?