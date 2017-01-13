Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

ANZ allows card continuity on digital wallets

By on
ANZ allows card continuity on digital wallets

Changes way it deals with missing cards.

ANZ Bank will allow customers that report their debit or credit card as missing to continue making purchases via their smartphone while awaiting a replacement card.

The bank today unveiled revised processes for lost or stolen cards whereby it will “automatically” update a customer’s digital wallet with “new virtual card details” while they wait for a new card to be mailed out.

Depending on how the physical card went missing, ANZ said it may also allow customers to keep their existing PIN. Currently, when new cards are issued, a new PIN is typically mailed out separately.

ANZ’s managing director for products in Australia, Katherine Bray, said in a statement that customers reported around 670,000 cards as lost or stolen each year.

“For many customers their smartphone is now the primary way they do their banking, including making purchases,” Bray said.

“Now our customers can keep using their digital wallet, whether it’s Apple Pay or Android Pay, to make purchases while they wait for the new physical card to arrive in the mail.”

ANZ Bank said that about 8.3 million transactions were made across its digital wallets in 2016.

ANZ was the first major Australian bank to jump aboard both Apple Pay and Android Pay. It also has its own digital wallet service called goMoney.

Its ‘big four’ rivals spent much of last year trying unsuccessfully to force Apple to open its iPhones to run their respective, internally-developed digital wallet services.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
android pay anz bank apple pay digital wallet finance software

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Sydney buses to trial sponsored wi-fi

Sydney buses to trial sponsored wi-fi
Telstra to tailor customer 'offers' with big data

Telstra to tailor customer 'offers' with big data
Melbourne CBD to track congestion with sensors

Melbourne CBD to track congestion with sensors
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?